While the present unscheduled power cuts in Kashmir are said to be due to the ongoing upgradation works, it also serves as a warning that how deep the power crisis can trigger in winter if not handled carefully at official and consumers' levels.
The authorities must ensure better electricity supply and consumers must use the power judiciously. Kashmir has been witnessing unexpected load shedding for last several days. The people were taken by surprise as there was no reason for such frequent power cuts at this time of the season.
The first snowfall of the season in plain areas is yet to occur. Amid the ongoing inconvenience to consumers due to power cuts and subsequent confusion, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) finally issued a statement on Tuesday giving reasons for the unexpected and unscheduled load-shedding.
It said the load-shedding is because of the deficit of around 130 MWs due to upgradation work - the augmentation of conductors on 132 KV Mirbazar-Wanpoh line and on 220 KV Wagoora-Zainakote line. The corporation added that the upgradation work will take 10 to 14 days more. It assured better power supply after the work was completed.
KPDCL should have issued the statement before taking up the upgradation work so that the consumers could have got a correct picture well in advance. The corporation revealed the reasons behind power shortage days after unscheduled power cuts had caused inconvenience to people and created confusion.
Having no idea about the actual cause behind power shortage, the people had started fearing more dark days ahead. Now since KPDCL has made the clarification it is being hoped that the power scenario gets better after two weeks, as is being promised.
The consumers on their part too need to cooperate with KPDCL during the present crisis to avoid further load-shedding. The authorities have requested them to use the load judiciously as per their agreement and avoid using crude boilers and other unauthorised electric appliances, which in turn leads to more Distribution Transformer Outages (DTOs) and distress curtailments.
Despite having so much of power generation potential, Kashmir continues to suffer on power front, particularly during harsh winters. This scenario has to be changed. Consumers here have a right for better power supply.
All necessary steps need to be taken by authorities so that enough power is generated and used in Kashmir.
The people should not unnecessarily suffer. There should also be an end to power pilferage, because such malpractices badly hit electricity scenario.