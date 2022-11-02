The first snowfall of the season in plain areas is yet to occur. Amid the ongoing inconvenience to consumers due to power cuts and subsequent confusion, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) finally issued a statement on Tuesday giving reasons for the unexpected and unscheduled load-shedding.

It said the load-shedding is because of the deficit of around 130 MWs due to upgradation work - the augmentation of conductors on 132 KV Mirbazar-Wanpoh line and on 220 KV Wagoora-Zainakote line. The corporation added that the upgradation work will take 10 to 14 days more. It assured better power supply after the work was completed.

KPDCL should have issued the statement before taking up the upgradation work so that the consumers could have got a correct picture well in advance. The corporation revealed the reasons behind power shortage days after unscheduled power cuts had caused inconvenience to people and created confusion.