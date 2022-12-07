Reports from different parts of Kashmir say that with every passing day the frequency of unscheduled power cuts is increasing now. This has started irking the consumers.

Despite the directions from the government to the Power Development Department (PDD) that unscheduled power cuts must be avoided, and that the announced power curtailment programme should be strictly followed, the unscheduled power cuts do occur.

Various sections of society have been conveying their displeasure to the PDD in this connection. They say if the frequent unscheduled power cuts are inevitable then why the curtailment programme was announced.