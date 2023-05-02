Even as there is improvement in power scenario, the unscheduled power cuts keep on occuring, causing inconvenience to the people. Kashmir has witnessed improvement in the power supply since March.

By and large the scheduled power curtailment programme, which was operational in winter, has come to an, end mostly in Srinagar city and several other parts of Kashmir. However, the unscheduled power cuts do occur.

These cuts take place suddenly and take the consumers by surprise. Last year the government at the top level had directed that the unscheduled power cuts must be put to an end. And in case the power cut is required, the consumers must be informed in advance.