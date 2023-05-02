Even as there is improvement in power scenario, the unscheduled power cuts keep on occuring, causing inconvenience to the people. Kashmir has witnessed improvement in the power supply since March.
By and large the scheduled power curtailment programme, which was operational in winter, has come to an, end mostly in Srinagar city and several other parts of Kashmir. However, the unscheduled power cuts do occur.
These cuts take place suddenly and take the consumers by surprise. Last year the government at the top level had directed that the unscheduled power cuts must be put to an end. And in case the power cut is required, the consumers must be informed in advance.
The Power Development Department (PDD) does inform in advance when there are long duration shutdowns during the day for any repair and maintenance work. These shutdowns are being given proper coverage in media so that the concerned consumers do come to know about it.
However, some power cuts occur anytime during day, evening or night and people have no idea about those. Even they do not know till how long the electricity will remain off. The authorities must try to minimise the evening and night curtailments and if there is such a requirement it should be done during the day.
Non-availability of power during evening and night leads to darkness in streets and on roads as the street lights do not get the power supply. The solar street lights are hardly available and the street lights have to wholly depend upon the electricity supply.
Residents say that they face problems moving out in evenings due to darkness. Pedestrian movement gets affected. There is a need to end the unscheduled power cuts during evening and nights.
But if such cuts become inevitable for whatever reasons then at least there should be dedicated power supply to street lights. Even if the power goes in the residential areas, the street lights should not go off.
There will be further improvement in power supply in coming weeks and months. The benefits of this improvement must reach to the consumers also.
Efforts should be made to provide uninterrupted power supply in summer at least during evening and night hours.
There is no reason to resort to unscheduled power cuts when power is available. Hopefully with the further improvement in power scenario, the unscheduled power cuts will also come to an end.