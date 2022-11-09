Unscheduled power cuts unacceptable

While Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is issuing the power curtailment programme around November 15, the direction of Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to officials that unscheduled power cuts are unacceptable has come at a right time.

The Chief Secretary gave the direction while chairing a winter preparedness review of Power Distribution Companies (DisComs) in Jammu on Tuesday.

He directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure that the schedule of power cuts, wherever required, is publicised in advance so that the consumers can plan their activities accordingly. It has been seen that frequent unscheduled power cuts during winter make the lives of consumers miserable.

And the scheduled curtailment programme becomes almost irrelevant. Amid freezing cold, the people do not have any idea when the power supply will be available and when not.