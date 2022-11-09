Unscheduled power cuts unacceptable

While Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is issuing the power curtailment programme around November 15, the direction of Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to officials that unscheduled power cuts are unacceptable has come at a right time.
The Chief Secretary gave the direction while chairing a winter preparedness review of Power Distribution Companies (DisComs) in Jammu on Tuesday.
He directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure that the schedule of power cuts, wherever required, is publicised in advance so that the consumers can plan their activities accordingly. It has been seen that frequent unscheduled power cuts during winter make the lives of consumers miserable.
And the scheduled curtailment programme becomes almost irrelevant. Amid freezing cold, the people do not have any idea when the power supply will be available and when not.
After the strict directions from the Chief Secretary, it is now being hoped that the old practice of frequent unscheduled power cuts comes to an end and the scheduled curtailment programme is followed in letter and spirit.
The power supply position this winter will become clear after the curtailment programme is issued. Authorities have been assuring better supply this year compared to last year because of the improvement in power scenario.
Despite having lot of potential for power generation, Jammu and Kashmir continues to suffer on this count, particularly in winter. In past the potential should have been fully utilised.
Experts say that it seems that not due attention was paid in past to utilise the power potential for the benefit of people in J&K. More projects should have been set up to generate the power and use it here so that J&K was self reliant.
Even today the power has to be imported from outside to meet the requirements and the scenario becomes grim in winter. The authorities are saying that significant improvement has been made for last several years and further improvement is going on.
According to them the time is not far when consumers here will get 24X7 power supply. People want that J&K should become self reliant in power so that their sufferings come to an end.