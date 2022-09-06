Upcoming electricity crisis and a potential solution

Quite contrary, in the other and harsher half of the year where Kashmir tends to chill and freeze, the ladies of the household are put into distress by extended and extensive power-cuts. Over little time this translates into a major problem concerning a number of stakeholders at small and large levels.

For the little time electricity is supplied and each household is put on a red-alert to get all the chores done due in the fraction of time. The pressure to prepare food faster, warm the water of all the geysers and boilers, heat the rooms and tasks like that are simultaneously carried out.

The pressure on the lines and transformers increases multiple times. And the eventual end comes in the form of bursting and dead transformers waiting for the hydra cranes to lift them in trucks and carry them to service stations.

Quoting the latest available census data of 2011 there are 6553 villages in Jammu and Kashmir. During the year 2016 there were a total of 51919 distribution transformers in the perimeter of PDD ( a government operated department which is responsible for transmission and distribution of electricity within J&K ) of which around 13000 transfers get damaged every year which account to almost 25% of the total.

Assuming the bare minimum cost to repair one such damage is mere 50 thousand, these accounts to an annual loss of over 650 million rupees to the department excluding current inflation and growth of the circumference. For the year 2020 PDD had a revenue deficit of over 3600 crore.

After the two are clubbed, the figures generated are worrisome and hence the department needs to put a strict vigil on how to curb the loss. Both, people and the department need to take part in correcting the failure. On a micro level every household must consume electricity as per the guidelines.

The department on the other hand is left with two open options to choose from. One among them is to curb the theft which seems an impossible goal for now and the second yet more practical is to make the electricity more available to people in winters so that they get to choose from varied time zones to turn on the switch leaving a scope for load distribution and hence negligible transformer damages…