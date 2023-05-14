Upgrading the schools

There is an immediate need to further strengthen the infrastructure and provide all required facilities to the government schools across Jammu and Kashmir. A number of schools are lacking such infrastructure, and other facilities.

However, it is a matter of satisfaction that 230 schools in J&K have been selected under PM Shri Scheme for their strengthening and up-gradation.

The aim is to strengthen and developed the schools at par with private schools and make those appear as model schools later. Reports say that these selected schools will receive an additional grant of Rs 50 lakhs each for this purpose.

Fifteen to 30 percent of this grant can be utilised on the non-recurring parts like construction and renovation of toilet blocks. Maximum portion of funds will be utilised on innovative projects like water harvesting system and other innovative ideas.