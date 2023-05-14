Upgrading the schools

There is an immediate need to further strengthen the infrastructure and provide all required facilities to the government schools across Jammu and Kashmir. A number of schools are lacking such infrastructure, and other facilities.
However, it is a matter of satisfaction that 230 schools in J&K have been selected under PM Shri Scheme for their strengthening and up-gradation.
The aim is to strengthen and developed the schools at par with private schools and make those appear as model schools later. Reports say that these selected schools will receive an additional grant of Rs 50 lakhs each for this purpose.
Fifteen to 30 percent of this grant can be utilised on the non-recurring parts like construction and renovation of toilet blocks. Maximum portion of funds will be utilised on innovative projects like water harvesting system and other innovative ideas.
The funds can be utilised on procurement of additional requirements of uniforms for school children or purchase of identity cards and school bags for them. Hope the funds are effectively utilised so that the desired results are achieved.
Such moves is the need of the hour and it is being hoped that more such steps are taken to provide better infrastructure in rest of the schools also.
There is an overall need to have a fresh review of the infrastructure and other facilities in all the government schools. Schools in every area must get better facilities. The students belonging to any part need equal facilities and opportunities.
Whether it is the availability of teaching staff or any other related requirements, those should be made available. A number of schools are without washrooms. In other schools the washrooms are there but they have become non-functioning.
The drinking water facility too must be available. Wherever required, the laboratory and library too must be made available. Some schools do not have a proper building.
There are reports of a middle school having only two or three classrooms. The students of all the classes are either taught in these three rooms, or even in the open. When the weather is hostile the classes are cancelled. This should not happen.
This way the precious learning time of the students gets wasted. Providing buildings with proper and adequate space to schools is needed so that classes are conducted in a better way.