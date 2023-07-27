Upholding responsibility and accountability

The implementation of an app-based attendance system in schools is a much-needed innovation that aims to streamline the process. With this system, there is no need for manual paperwork or physical arrival at a designated location. Instead, the app records attendance, tracks absentees, and manages leaves availed by individuals.

This shift puts the responsibility of maintaining attendance records directly into the hands of the users, eliminating the need for third-party intervention. While papers can be torn or misplaced, the app-based system ensures accurate and reliable attendance tracking. This present pop-up attendance system has been praised by both parents and the general public for its convenience and effectiveness.

The attendance system, known as JK Attendance, was implemented in 2022 by the Education Department in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan. This new system tracks teachers’ attendance through a user-friendly application, replacing the old system that was flawed and dependent on manual processes. According to reports, the implementation of the tracking application in the education department has led to an 100% improvement in attendance in government schools. This improvement has had a significant impact on our education system as a whole.

In today’s fast-changing world, where working hours are increasing and classroom time is decreasing, school authorities, especially the teaching staff, require smart tools to efficiently manage their valuable class time. Unfortunately, teachers often find themselves caught up in paperwork tasks that not only consume time but also lacks professionalism. In an era where almost, everyone has access to smartphones, it is unnecessary to rely on paper-based systems for tasks like maintaining daily attendance records.