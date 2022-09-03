UPI: A freebie payments system

Meanwhile, digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to Rs.10.73 lakh crore in August. As per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the value of UPI transactions during August relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month.

The pandemic triggered growth in the UPI transactions and its volume and value of transactions have doubled in a year’s time. The consistency in the growth of UPI transactions and leaping beyond the country’s boundaries indicates that the market is ready for the next stage of growth of UPI adoption. The public trust earned by the UPI digital payments system has delighted the regulator of the system and further innovations for the convenience of the general public cannot be ruled out.

The growing use of UPI has already encouraged the Reserve Bank of India to explore its use beyond the country’s boundaries. The international journey of the system started from Bhutan. It was in July last year when Bhutan became the first neighbouring international destination to adopt Unified Payment Interface standards for National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) QR deployment. In February this year, the UPI landed in Nepal to bolster real-time digital transactions.

Now the UPI is all set to foray into United Kingdom (UK) markets starting with QR code-based transactions. In this connection, just a few weeks back, the NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has forged a partnership with payments solutions provider PayXpert to internationalise the acceptance of its payment solutions in the UK. Notably, there are also plans to explore integrating the possibility for RuPay card payments in the UK. The foray of UPI and RuPay card is believed to cater over 5 lakh Indians, including over 1 lakh students, who travel to the UK every year.