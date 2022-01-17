Upsetting the Apple Cart

Fruit growers and merchants should also be brought under insurance policy so that the devastating loss does not affect them.

It is understood that India is a signatory country of the World Trade Organisation and has to assist the import from other signatories as well. But there is an urgent need for a policy where the country's indigenous fruits are preferred for trade rather than importing a huge lot from other countries.

The government of India and the UT administration should come forward to rescue the fruit growers and traders in Kashmir so that they can sustain the competition from other parts of the world. Iranian apples can affect the market price of Kashmiri apples but they can never replace it from the national as well as international market.

It is because Kashmiri apples are the tastiest and juiciest apples in the world. It implies that buyers are also cheated on the brand name of Kashmiri apples. There is a worn out line that sums up this writeup, all that glitters is not gold.