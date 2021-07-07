Vaccine, not bombs

The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has taught lesson to all humankind across the globe that importance should be given to medical facilities rather than to deadly weapons of mass destruction. It is reported now that the mental health issues have increased by five times during pandemic. India witnessed 3.54 lakhs death, and counting. As many as 30,071 children were orphaned, lost a parent or abandoned mostly due to the COVID-19 as per data submitted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Likewise most of the economic activities were affected during this period and daily wagers were the most sufferers in the pandemic

This was an opportunity when the countries across the globe could have joined hands and put in all energy and finances in controlling and minimizing the damage done by the Pandemic. But it doesn’t happen despite repeated appeals by the scientists and medical personnel. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)-2020 report has highlighted that the nuclear weapons industry continued to flourish unabated. The US has been the number one spender on the nuclear weapons during 2020. It spent 270000 crore rupees or 51.72 lakh rupees per minute on nuclear weapons. China spent 72970 crore rupees or 13.97 lakh rupees per minute. Coming to South Asia, Pakistan spent 7297 crore rupees or 1.4 lakh rupees per minute. India spent 17500 crore rupees or 3.3 lakh rupees per minute. This amount is half the money allocated towards vaccination. All the countries spend more than 5 to 15 % of their GDP on the defense. In these severe circumstances of this pandemic, some countries are still engaged in modernization and selling and purchasing of weapons and other war related equipment.

During a year when health care workers' lives were at more risk, an acute shortage of life support systems and critical health care facilities were witnessed; some countries still decided spending on weapons as a priority. The fault doesn’t lie with the leaders of these countries alone. Behind them is a massive enterprise of vested interests, eager to get a piece of the 72.6 billion dollars taxpayer- funded pie. The twenty one companies profiting from nuclear weapons spent 117 million dollars making sure that lobbyists kept the systems they build as the solution to policy makers’ problems. At least $5-10 million of these is used in funding these think tanks –who write and research about nuclear weapons. The Military Industrial Complex in connivance with the governments is out to make profits from spending on nuclear weapons.