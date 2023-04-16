Vanishing wetlands of J&K

Wetlands are considered to be nature’s kidneys. Boasting biologically diverse eco-system, wetlands filter polluted water and act as buffer for floods. Unlike in other parts of the planet, wetlands are treated as wastelands in Jammu and Kashmir facing brunt of societal greed and official apathy.

Due to unabated encroachments, siltation and pollution, most of the wetlands in J&K are battling for survival. We are fast losing wetlands to land fillings, garbage dumping and illegal constructions. Wetlands act as flood absorption basis.

The flat topography of river Jhelum, spanning 175 sq km from south to north Kashmir, makes J&K’s summer capital Srinagar vulnerable to flooding. Wetlands on the left and right of Jhelum act as reservoirs of the floodwaters. However, in the last five decades, most of the wetlands have lost their carrying capacity mainly due to conversion into agriculture land or concrete landscape.

Ecologically important wetlands in the Jhelum floodplains like Hokersar, Bemina wetland, Narakara wetland, Batamaloo numbal, Rakh-e-arth, Anchar lake and Gilsar have been degraded due to rapid encroachment and urbanisation. The total area of the major wetlands in the Jhelum basin with an area greater than 25 hectares have decreased from 288.96 sq km in 1972 to 266.45 sq km.

20 wetlands have been lost to urban colonies during last five decades, particularly in the south of Srinagar. Deterioration of wetlands has severely affected flora and fauna and habitation of migratory birds.

On February 2 1971, a convention on wetlands called the Ramsar Convention was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar for conservation and sustainable utilisation of wetlands. This day is commemorated in J&K just by organising customary functions with passing of resolutions to restore wetlands. However, on the ground, the condition of wetlands is dismal and worrying.

Till few decades ago, wetlands in J&K were one of the major tourist attractions and sources of livelihood to vast population. J&K ranks fourth to have five Ramsar sites out of 75 sites in the country. Wullar, Hokersar and Surinsar-Mansar were already declared as Ramsar sites while Hygam and Shallbugh were added to the prestigious list last year.

Despite being a Ramsar site, no tangible measure has been taken to restore Wullar and its associated wetlands in north Kashmir which comprise an important habitat for migratory water birds within Central Asian Flyway.