Vedic-verse to Meta-verse, Miracle or Mirage

The National Education Policy reclaimed the Vedas and the Vedic Maths and their wisdom. The Policy has brought to the vanguard historical references to our ancient Universities and education system and brought it back to Indian education claiming a scaffold for all the futuristic and innovative objectives of education.

The magnificence of ancient universities is being restored to its former glory by the NEP 2020. Shiny over some of the references and prerequisites to go back to ancient times to reconstruct the future, forces us to turn back to the chronicled pages of the past and comprehend and appreciate the establishment of these Universities and their functioning and revisit the concept of residential schooling as Gurukuls. Just to Seize a few learnings from the perspective of the modern-day educator.

From courses apart from the Vedas to Upanishads to courses ain Religion, Law, Medicine, Astronomy, Science, Theology Grammar, and others. A comparative study, research, and innovation, Philosophy, Theology or Logic, Language skills to pedagogy, arguments, the study of cases, guest talks, debates, group discussions, experiential learning and examination based on tasks, projects and assignments surely prepare the soils of our futuristic Policy on Education and Programme of action.

As we know the biggest paradigm shift that NEP 2020 took is the shift from content mastery to competency mastery. A similar kind of competency-based learning helped the princes of Panchatantra to lead a successful life in that era.

The 5+3+3+4 edifice recommended in the new policy is not a physical reform but is more about reform in the curricular aspects and pedagogy. It gives flexibility; the focus is on a multi-disciplinary approach; and more importantly, there will be no sealed sections.

Learners can select subjects, according to their choice. From a pedagogical point of view, it gives importance to the development of skills and competencies, particularly learning life skills. Prior, the emphasis remained more on mastering the content, as learners were supposed to score good marks in the examination.

But The focus of NEP 2020, however, is on the development of the competencies of a learner. Because it has been putative that to flourish in this world of the 21st Century, endurance manoeuvres alone will not be enough, Learners need special skills, which have to be taught and nurtured from a very early stage.

The traditional way of education will equip kids to survive in the world, but the 21st century demands special skills which will equip them to master every aspect of life, from Learning skills to Literacy Skills, from life skills to digital skills towards the challenges of uncertain probabilities the future holds. In ancient times these skills might have been mastered by the Vedic studies or Panchatantra and today we again need ways to develop 21st Century skills in our learners.