Vibrant Villages Programme was announced in 2022 to provide comprehensive development of border habitations close to Indo-China border. This will ensure improvement in the quality of life of the villagers living in border villages which government has already identified. People living in border areas face several hardships which were never ever resolved before.

Better road connectivity throughout the year, construction of tunnels to bypass snowbound roads, electricity, quality education, quality health care facility, Mobile/internet connectivity and several such other facilities should have been provided to all the border areas of our country, including Jammu and Kashmir, to avoid migration of the people living in these areas. Due to existence of the Vibrant Villages Programme all these problems will come to an end.

The scheme will also help to boost security of these areas facing tremendous security challenges. The scheme will eliminate the backwardness, illiteracy, and lack of basic facilities being faced by our people living in border areas of the country. As per the available data 2,967 villages of 19 districts have been identified for comprehensive development.

These villages fall in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. The Ladakh Union Territory which was part of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir has also been identified for this purpose. At first instance 662 villages area said to have been identified for priority coverage. About 1.42 lakh people will be benefitted in the first phase of this initiative.

Funds are allocated to the tune of Rs 4,800 crore for infrastructure development and to create livelihood avenues in the border areas. The amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for creation of road infrastructure. The total outlay is for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 which will not overlap the initiative with the already existing Border Area Development Programme.