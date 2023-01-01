Violation of the ban

Some efforts were made at the government level to encourage and increase admissions in government schools. Such efforts can bear fruit only if the teachers whole heartedly support such moves. If the teachers do not take their classes seriously and teach sincerely, the standard of teaching in government schools will continue to fall.

The parents will continue to be forced to send their children to private tuition centres and private schools. Strict implementation of the ban on working of government teachers in private tuition centres is the need of the hour.

Be it school, college or university, the teachers must be made accountable. Their only focus should be their classrooms in schools, colleges and universities.

Even the engineers working in various government departments must be barred from teaching in private tuition centres. High standard of teaching in tuition centres is also in the best interests of the students there.

The owners of tuition and coaching centres have every right to take measures in this direction. They should utilise the services of excellent teachers but must not encourage the government teachers to work in their tuition centres as it badly affect the working in government schools.