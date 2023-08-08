Violation of traffic rules

Road accidents keep on occurring almost daily in Jammu and Kashmir. People lose lives or get injured in such mishaps. Despite the loss of lives the number of such accidents keeps on increasing.

Large number of people driving on the roads do not take these deaths on roads seriously and keep on violating the traffic safety rules, resulting in more accidents. Over-speeding, rash and negligent driving are some of the reasons for the accidents.

People of all age groups, while driving, keep on violating the rules. Even as the traffic police is trying to take strict action against the violators but they cannot be present everywhere for doing so. Awareness regarding traffic rules on large scale is very important.