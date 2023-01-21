While much of 2021 and 2022 has been spent dealing with COVID-19 around the world. It’s important to remember that violence against women is also a pandemic. Too often we forget that violence is a non-communicable disease that kills millions while effecting the physical and mental health of all those involved.

#MeToo showed us just how many people are affected by harassment, abuse, assault and rape. But what are these things? How do they manifest? Why are they so prevalent? You will have heard the phrase, gender-based violence.

This is an umbrella term that includes a range of behaviours, including sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, violence and harassment that is psychological and/or physical, and financial abuse. It can happen as a one-off or as an ongoing pattern of behaviour.

It is rooted in gender inequality and unequal power. This means around the world, women are often vulnerable to gender based violence. While it can leave women in a position where they are disproportionately exposed to violence and harassment, including sexual exploitation and domestic abuse.

While men and non-binary individuals highlighted abuse and experiences of harassment, the disproportionate effect on women was a clear emergence in the social media space.

We know that around one third of all women worldwide report that they have experienced some form of gender-based violence in their lifetimes.