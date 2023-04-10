Violence ebbing with each passing day in Kashmir

With each passing day, Kashmir has been recording a significant decrease in the number of terrorist incidents and related casualties. For that matter month of March recorded only one killing- an intruder shot dead in Tangdhar area of Kupwara.

This had to be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased security measures and intelligence gathering, targeted counterterrorism operations by J&K police , security forces, and better coordination between them.

In addition, nevertheless, there have been some efforts by the government to improve the situation in Kashmir by promoting economic development and improving infrastructure in the valley, which may help to address some of the underlying grievances that have fuelled terrorism in the past. This includes investments in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, as well as initiatives to boost tourism and create jobs.

Also, there have been targeted counterterrorism operations by Police and security forces against terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. These operations have focused on disrupting terrorist networks, targeting high-value targets, and seizing weapons and explosives.