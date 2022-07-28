Vision AI for Sustainable Agriculture

BY DR. IMMAD A SHAH and DR. NOOR UL ISLAM WANI

Ask Siri to call someone, tell Alexa to shut off the lights, or you have just been recommended a film or a web-series by Netflix, all you are experiencing is what we call as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) in action. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been an integral part of our lives for a longer period than many of us do realise.

Among the new technologies that can solve agricultural problems, AI stands out amongst all. AI includes robotics, computer vision, and machine learning etc.

From agricultural robotics to soil and crop surveillance and predictive analytics, artificial intelligence plays an integral role in the agricultural industry’s struggle for future food sustainability in the face of climate change.

AI platform enables livestock and crop producers and processors to quickly and easily increase efficiency, improve decision making, and realise more revenue, eliminate costly inaccuracies in manual control, quantification and analysis, increase process speed, and yields by employing new solutions and obtaining the results in a few days as against months and years together vis-a-vis conventional methods. Let us have a look at a few applications of Artificial Intelligence: