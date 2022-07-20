Visiting Virgin Valley

I am not a globe-trotter but I second Ibn Battuta; “Traveling leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.”

Traveling is fun and loads of relearning & unlearning. Recently, on a brief Kasheer sojourn, I preferred to take the road less travelled, an off-beat destination, and what better place than Gurez.

Far from the mad rat race and buzzing bazaar of the chaotic megapolis, I truly cherished the time I spent in Gurez.

I felt like cradling in nature’s lap. We are blessed that Kashmir, the land of seers and sages, is our birthplace.