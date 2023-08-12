Vote of No Confidence: Jarring Notes

In view of the BJP’s brute majority in Lok Sabha it was a foregone conclusion that the opposition sponsored Vote of No Confidence against Narendra Modi government will be comfortably defeated.

That, in fact, was also not the aim of the reinvigorated Congress-led opposition camp after the birth of new alliance I.N.D.I.A to challenge Mr Modi and his might in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The singular aim seemed to be to force Mr Modi to come to the House, he almost missed the entire monsoon session before replying to the Motion of No Confidence, and draw him out on the Manipur mayhem which is continuing unabatedly for the last three months.

No body had any doubt that through his powerful oratorial skills Mr Modi will have his way. He did so but whether it would impact the public mind or not, the manner in which he wanted to, is still an issue wide open.

On the other-hand opposition despite losing the No Confidence Motion by a voice vote, emerged morally victorious in more than one way. First and foremost the Motion saw the light of the day amidst speculations if it would be allowed or not given the fact that the opposition space in Parliament has been considerably shrinking.

And the acceptance ensured Prime Minister Mr Modi’s presence in the House though he came only at the fag end to reply to the debate.