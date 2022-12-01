Editorial Page

Voter List: Where do Pandits stand?

The list was eagerly awaited for a variety of reasons
BL Saraf

A list  of the persons eligible  to  cast vote in  an  election to constitute  90  member  J &K Assembly  is  finally  out. It registers an increase of 7.7 lakhs  (10 .19 % ) over the one published three years back. With the increase in Assembly constituencies 613 new polling stations  too  have been added. 

The  list was eagerly awaited  for  variety of  reasons. Many   labored under   an apprehension  that  vast number  of  non-JK residents may make to it. That hasn’t been the case. Decks  seem to have been cleared  for  the  Assembly  election. Though,  ruling  BJP’s  political  convenience  remains to be contended with.

Where do Pandits figure in the exercise? No one  can, for sure, venture an  answer.  On the available indications, given their widespread dispersal  all over the place  and lack of political support  the  published electoral list won’t give much hope to the displaced Pandits.

What  adds  to their disappointment is the administration’s apathy towards  them  which can be gauged by  the fact that  number of   hurdles, like filling  up of ‘M Form’  etc.,   have  been placed in  their way to hold them back from the electoral  process.

Their stake in the political and administrative set up has been systematically   reduced  to  a  nil. KPs  are asked to vote for  a person whom they  don’t know - who lives  hundred miles away and doesn’t care to see them   – neither during   elections nor thereafter.

Away from home, KPs stand totally disempowered and disowned, politically or otherwise.  They  are now walking on a path of irresistible trajectory, with the forgone conclusion of  their collective destiny as that  of  fading  into the history as a lost community.

Their voice isn’t heard. Today, like in the past, governments both at the centre and in the state have shown scant regard for their  plight. The  pitiable  condition  of  PM Package employees who, in the wake of brutal killings of their collogues in office premises  in June this year  are on  roads  seeking safer places for discharging  duties in Kashmir, is  a   glaring  example.

Pandit marginalization in political and  administrative arena of J &K is  for all to see. In a bid to  find some  space  in the legislative arena, the  displaced community  brought their  case  to the notice of the Delimitation Commission, constituted in 2020 to demarcate 90 Assembly constituencies and 5 Parliamentary Constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir UT. Its  Report  came  out in May this year.

In the press note which happened to  be the part of  Report, issued simultaneously, the Commission made following recommendations to the Central Government and asked it to make;  “Provision of at least two members ( one of them must be a female ) from  the  community of Kashmiri Migrants in the legislative Assembly and such members may be given power at par with the power of nominated members, of the Legislative Assembly Of Union Territory of Pondicherry.” 

While   making   recommendation  the Commission  noted, “During the public hearing, the Commission received number of representations from the Kashmiri Migrants and the displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The delegations of Kashmiri Migrants represented before the commission that they were persecuted and forced to live in exile as refugees in their own country for the last three decades. It was urged that in order to preserve their political rights, seats may  be reserved for them  in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly  and Parliament ……”

The Commission  granted official recognition of  what the KPs have been saying for the last 32 years – that  they   need   political  and  economic  rehabilitation. It  has provided a solid edifice where on  – with a  bit of more effort – much  could  be build. Apart from that, having come from a Constitutional body – headed by a former Supreme Court Judge -  the recommendation for two seats in the Assembly has put a stamp of approval on the law and circumstances which the community delegations had put forth before it, in support  of  its  claim of   reservation in the State Legislature and the Parliament. 

But  so far  nothing has flowed from the recommendation.  As things portend nothing is going to flow. While  GOI  is  concerned  with  reservations for Gujjars and Pharis it may   show some urgency in  case  of  KPs also, who are on the brink of extinction. 

In this regard, Kashmiri Pandits  (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation And Resettlement) BILL 2022,  introduced  to the Rajya  Sabah by Vivek Tankha  could be of great help to the cause.

Chapter 111  of the Bill   which deals with Political and Economic Rehabilitation of Pandits  needs to be recalled here.  In Clause 5  Sub clause ( 2 )  reservation  for the Pandits  in Legislative Assembly, Parliament and other elected bodies  has been specifically sought.

For  the Pandit community,   self probing is essential  if  it has to evaluate 32 years long exile in an objective manner.  Political preferences must be kept aside. It  hasn’t paid and will not pay in future if the community  continues to  see things and thinks only one way. For the Pandit’s   deliverance  from the present predicament, search for the other way is advisable.

B L SARAF, Former Principal District &Sessions Judge

