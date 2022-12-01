Voter List: Where do Pandits stand?

A list of the persons eligible to cast vote in an election to constitute 90 member J &K Assembly is finally out. It registers an increase of 7.7 lakhs (10 .19 % ) over the one published three years back. With the increase in Assembly constituencies 613 new polling stations too have been added.

The list was eagerly awaited for variety of reasons. Many labored under an apprehension that vast number of non-JK residents may make to it. That hasn’t been the case. Decks seem to have been cleared for the Assembly election. Though, ruling BJP’s political convenience remains to be contended with.

Where do Pandits figure in the exercise? No one can, for sure, venture an answer. On the available indications, given their widespread dispersal all over the place and lack of political support the published electoral list won’t give much hope to the displaced Pandits.