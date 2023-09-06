The walnut harvesting is presently in progress in Kashmir. The growing of walnuts and the related trade adds to the economy. Much before the apple production and trade took roots on large scale in Kashmir, the walnut growing and trade was an important source of income for the people.

However, as the apple growing gained huge popularity, the walnut production started losing its place. Since the apple production later became costly and the trade started getting affected one way or the other, the people did not completely abandon the walnut production.

Now there seems a realisation among the farmers to preserve whatever walnut orchards have been left. Thousands of people are associated with the harvesting and business of this fruit. As the harvesting season begins it bring cheers to the walnut farmers.