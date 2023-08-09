Walnuts and Kashmir

Walnut (Akhrot in Urdu and Doon/ Doun in Kashmiri) is the edible seed of the tree of the genus Juglans. The most popular one is the Persian walnut (also called English walnut), Juglans regia. These ripen between the periods of September and November. The brown, wrinkled walnut shell is enclosed in a husk. During the ripening process, the husk becomes brittle and the shell hard. Shell of walnut encloses the kernel or the meat, which is usually in two halves separated by a membranous partition. These two halves often have two segments each in the variety, we see in Kashmir. It gives four parts to the kernel, encloses in a brown seed coat which is rich in anti-oxidants. Of the several species of walnuts the most commonly grown for their seeds are the Persian (or English) walnut, originating from Iran, the black walnut native to North America and the Japanese walnut, also known as the heartnut. In addition, there are several more species not commonly grown now. Several varieties have been cultivated by modifications (cultivars) but most of them are hybrids of the Persian variety only. The other variety, the black walnuts a very strong flavour and a very hard shell and poor hulling characteristics and no longer commercially cultivated.

The walnut production of the entire world according to the data of 2021 was 3.5 million tonnes, with China being the highest producing one third of it followed by United States, Iran and Turkey. The production of Jammu and Kashmir is around 0.3 million tonnes. It is produced mainly in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

Walnuts can be consumed on their own, raw or toasted. It is also commonly made a part of dishes like walnut pie, fudge, cakes, baklava and as an ice cream topping. It is also used as a chutney with green chillies. Besides this Kashmiri Pandits use it during several rituals.

According to the legend narrated by Prof B L Puttoo, the four-part kernel represents Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. It is also believed to be symbolic of the four Vedas: Rig, Yajur, Atharva and Sama. Another version states that walnut being oval in shape represents the universe and four kernels signify Iccha, Jnana, Kriya and Chitta. Walnut therefore is an auspicious part of the traditional Kashmiri culture.