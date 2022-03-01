War-driven price escalation

In the backdrop of the ongoing Russia - Ukraine war, the Indian corporate sector has already revealed intentions of taking another round of calibrated price increase of their products and commodities. For instance, a Financial Express report quoting CEO, Dabur India Ltd, states that Dabur too is looking at a ‘calibrated price increase’ in case of a rise in input cost.

“We are closely watching the situation now, and will have to take another round of calibrated price increases in case the inflationary pressures continue unabated,” CEO, Dabur India Ltd, said. There is already continued inflation in hydrocarbon derivatives, paper-based packing material, raw honey, edible oils and some key spices that Dabur uses.

To be precise, it’s ‘imported inflation’ that is going to hit common consumers hard and there will be no relief from the rising inflation in the coming quarters. Rising prices of raw material and other input costs are inevitable on a long term basis and there would be no alternative for the consumers but to shell out more for less for varied products and commodities.