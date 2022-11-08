War on dirty money

We all know that corruption is a game of two players: one who gives, and one who takes it. Wittingly or unwittingly, we have integrated this menace in every aspect of our life, making it extremely difficult for us to stay in business without resorting to unethical or illegal practices. In short, corruption is blatant and exists in different forms. There is also a situation where a person is selling his influence over the decision process involving a third party- be it a person or an institution. So this influence peddling is also a type of corruption.Then there is the practice of graft in which the official gains something of value, not part of his official pay, when doing his work.

Corruption is through patronage mode also. This may be legitimate, but most of the time it can be seen as corruption if this means that incompetent persons, as a payment for supporting the regime, are selected before more able and deserving ones. We cannot overlook nepotism and cronyism as safe ways of corruption.

Favouring relatives or personal friends of an official is by all means a form of illegitimate private gain. Seeking to harm enemies becomes corruption when official powers are illegitimately used as means to this end. And, of course, embezzlement and kickbacks are some more means of corruption.

Let me give you some simple examples of generating dirty money. We have a common practice of hiding the cost of any property. A person purchases a property or residential house. But only a part of the actual price is recorded in the documents registered with the authorities. The stamp duty is paid only for the recorded amount, and not for the entire transaction amount.

A company shows a reduced income in its accounts by showing some un-incurred expenses and hence pays less tax. Here it is the undeclared amount of property transaction and the amount held by fictitious expenses and the evasion of tax amount which is dirty money and interestingly generated through normal legal transactions. Huge black money is generated by illegal, immoral, and anti-social transactions like drug trafficking, unauthorised parallel foreign exchange transactions etc.