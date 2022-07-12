War on dollar

The RBI on Monday asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

Banks will however require prior approval from the Foreign Exchange Department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the apex bank said in a circular.

The war on US dollar has been announced at a time when the fall in the value of rupee is prolonging and all measures to arrest its devaluation have proved ineffective.

Continuing flight of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from the Indian markets, widening trade deficit, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and higher global energy prices are the major factors responsible for pushing the rupee to a new record low almost every day.

If the currency experts are to be believed, the rupee is due to fall over Rs.80 against the dollar in the current week. On the international trade front, the Government data reveals that for the first quarter of the current financial year, the trade deficit has widened to $70.25 billion due to high imports.

The country’s forex reserves have fallen by more than Rs 1 trillion since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.