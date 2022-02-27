War only adds to human sufferings

If this perspective is applied to the war at any place, it becomes evident that all the peoples, living anywhere in the world, should strive hard to douse the flames of war.

Though the realists might accuse this mindset of being idealist and even romantic, the fact remains that unless there is a pressure from bottom, the powerful leaders and militarised organisations cannot be leashed, and their desire to go for war can not be contained.

The present war that is going on in Ukraine has many more lessons for this global state system, and also for the universal civil society. At the systemic level it speaks of the faults in the institutions that could have stopped this war from happening.