War only adds to human sufferings

While all of us talk peace and glorify the movements and persons that are associated with the idea of a peaceful human existence, war remains a fact of our collective life.
With the Russian troops entering Ukraine the world is facing another military clash that can unleash devastating effects on people, not just at the spot of actual confrontation, but around the globe.
We all know that the effects of war in these times never remain confined to the battle ground. It is not just the two countries that go to war; the ill effects of this war are going to be global.
And this also should not be forgotten, that the humans who are consumed by the flames of war are finally a part of global family. The humanitarian crisis that follow a war is not limited to the immediate sufferers, but as one global family we all are hurt.
If this perspective is applied to the war at any place, it becomes evident that all the peoples, living anywhere in the world, should strive hard to douse the flames of war.
Though the realists might accuse this mindset of being idealist and even romantic, the fact remains that unless there is a pressure from bottom, the powerful leaders and militarised organisations cannot be leashed, and their desire to go for war can not be contained.
The present war that is going on in Ukraine has many more lessons for this global state system, and also for the universal civil society. At the systemic level it speaks of the faults in the institutions that could have stopped this war from happening.
Since the global powers always look at the things from the prism of self-interest, it paves way for escalation.
There should have been a concerted effort from the transnational institutions to change this atmosphere of mistrust, and also influence the military minded leaderships, to look at the things from a bigger, and a universal prism.
At the level of the global society there is a need to disincentivise war, as some peace movements underline.