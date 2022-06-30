Wash-up for prayer: a health prescription

Wash-up for prayer, what is called ‘wudu’ is a prescription for good health, besides being a part of belief (Eiman) as noted: Al-Nadafa Minul Eiman—cleanliness is a part of my faith. How to wash-up in order to stay clean is laid down in Holy Verses of Quran:

‘’O believers, when you stand up for Prayer, wash your faces and your hands up to te elbows, and wipe your heads, and wash your feet up to the ankles. If you are unclean, bathe your whole body…’’ (5:6)