Wash-up for prayer: A health prescription

Wash-up for prayer, what is called ‘wudu’ is a prescription for good health, besides being a part of belief (Eiman) as noted: Al-Nadafa Minul Eiman—cleanliness is a part of my faith. How to wash-up in order to stay clean is laid down in Holy Verses of Quran:

‘’O believers, when you stand up for Prayer, wash your faces and your hands up to te elbows, and wipe your heads, and wash your feet up to the ankles. If you are unclean, bathe your whole body...’’ (5:6)

Ageing, lack of physical activity, dietary indiscretion—high fat and high protein diet leads to hardening of blood vessels. Blood vessels distant from heart such as those in brain, feet and hands are in a more compromising position. Water used for ablution is known to give rise to temperature gradients. The variation in temperature gradients exercises the blood vessels. Water ensures the flexibility and vigour of blood vessels distant from the heart by dilating them wen hot and contracting them when cold. The exercising process of blood vessels tunes up the circulation.

Apart from general circulation, we have lymphatic circulation—circulation of lymph or the white blood. This form of circulation is connected with the immune system of the body. The proper functioning of this system and its thin vessels, like that of circulatory system in general, is closely linked with stimulating effect of wash-up, such as stimulating the nasopharyngeal region behind the nose, stimulation of both sides of the neck, and the distant body parts.

Wash-up also takes care of balance of static electricity. The worst influence of static electricity is exerted on muscles of face. Static electricity by tensing these muscles continually renders them inoperative, which is why wrinkles set in, starting with face. Wash-up regularly, five times a day erases the negative influence of static electricity by restoring balance, resulting in healthier skin. Summed up, ablution (wudu) besides ensuring cleanliness for prayer is an elixir for healthy living.