Reports indicate outbreak of water-borne diseases in some areas of Bandipora and Shopian districts. The local people say that the diseases including Hepatitis-A have been reported, and immediate steps must be taken to stop further spread of the diseases by supplying safe drinking water.

Health officials say while some cases have been reported but the situation is well under control, and not at all alarming. They have advised the people to use safe drinking water and avoid making the sources of water impure and contaminated.

Since the mercury level is soaring there is also an increase in cases like diarrhoea and dysentery. While sometimes taking of unsafe food is the reason for such ailments but at times the unsafe drinking water is also the cause.