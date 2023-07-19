Water logged roads

The water logging led to massive traffic jamming on the roads. Intermittent rains continued to occur during the day. Rains cannot be stopped but their impact, like water logging of roads, can be minimised. Submerging of the roads is not something new.

It has been occurring whenever there is heavy rainfall. No solution has yet been found out to save the roads from getting water logged. Going by today's scene on roads, it seems that even the Srinagar smart city project has not been able to find a solution till now.

Ineffective drainage system in various parts of the city is said be the reason for the water logging. This problem is there for decades. Even as lot of development has been made in the city but the problem continues. Time has come to take some firm steps in the direction of solving this problem.