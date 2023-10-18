Incessant rains bring with it the waterlogging problem for several parts of Srinagar city. Because of the problem the vehicular traffic movement and the movement of pedestrians becomes difficult. The submerged roads witness traffic jamming.

At times the traffic jamming is massive on major roads. The shopkeepers in the waterlogged areas say that their business gets hit. They have been demanding a solution on permanent basis so that they do not have to suffer frequently.

During the heavy rains, the waterlogging does not remain confined to a few areas only but occurs at a number of roads across the city. At some places the roads give a look like that of ponds. Waterlogging is not something new and the problem has been there for a long time now.

However, with the development of Srinagar city from time to time, it was being hoped that this problem too would be taken care of effectively on large scale.