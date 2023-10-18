Incessant rains bring with it the waterlogging problem for several parts of Srinagar city. Because of the problem the vehicular traffic movement and the movement of pedestrians becomes difficult. The submerged roads witness traffic jamming.
At times the traffic jamming is massive on major roads. The shopkeepers in the waterlogged areas say that their business gets hit. They have been demanding a solution on permanent basis so that they do not have to suffer frequently.
During the heavy rains, the waterlogging does not remain confined to a few areas only but occurs at a number of roads across the city. At some places the roads give a look like that of ponds. Waterlogging is not something new and the problem has been there for a long time now.
However, with the development of Srinagar city from time to time, it was being hoped that this problem too would be taken care of effectively on large scale.
The residents were hoping that the drainage system will be made available in the areas where it is unavailable and necessary repairs made and corrective measures taken wherever the system is faulty.
Such frequent problems need permanent solutions and not the short term solutions. After a short term solution, the problem surfaces again after some time.
The drainage system across the Srinagar city needs a proper review. The areas where there is no drainage facility must be identified and this facility must be made available there.
And wherever there are problems because of the defective drains, steps should be taken for a solution. In a number of areas the drainage system was recently re-created during the Srinagar Smart City Project works. And at some places such work is going on.
Polo View was given a new look under the Smart City Project and the move was appreciated as well. But intense waterlogging problem during heavy rains was reported from there also some months back.
This happened despite even as a new drainage system was put at place there during the Smart City Project work. Since the issue got highlighted, the concerned officials rushed to the spot.
They said that the problem was not because of the new system but because of an old drain on the back side of the shops at Polo View. They assured to resolve the problem as well.
The authorities must solve similar problems at other places also. If proper drainage system is available in the city, the waterlogging problem during incessant rains cannot be so severe.
So, there is a need to take a serious note of the waterlogging problem and to find out a reliable and permanent solution.