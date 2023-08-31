Wazwan-the pride of Kashmir.... Is it?

BY ROMANA MAJEED

Probably everyone has heard of the word wazwan and knows what it is. Literally speaking waze means cook and wan means shop but wazwan in real is the ultimate banquet in Kashmir which is served on special occasions. It is the ultimate feast in Kashmir that is prepared on important occasions. It is the pinnacle of Kashmiri culinary art. When Timur invaded Hindustan in 1398, he took with him chefs (Waze) from the land of Samarkand (Uzbekistan). These Wazas amalgamated Persian, Turkish, and Afghan skills to create Kashmiri cuisine ‘wazwan’ which at present is the 36 dishes multi-course meal.

This '36-dish multi-course supper' is intended to pamper you in an out-of-this-world experience rather than to satisfy your appetite. When Wazwan is to be served, guests are seated in groups of four and eat off a big copper plate known as the Tream. Hand washing ritual is performed in a portable basin known as the Tash-t-naer also made of copper, which is carried around by attendants.

Next arrives the Tream, smelling ambrosial, piled with rice and topped with ground mutton, a stew made with lamb stomach known as Methi, which divides the rice into four for the four individuals seated around the Tream.



Furthermore, the platter includes two Seekh Kababs (minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coal) two pieces of Tabakh Maaz (glossy lamb ribs cooked in milk and then fried in clarified butter), two pieces of marinated chicken, and one piece of tender mutton known as Daeni phoul.

This is just the beginning of a barrage of non-vegetarian and vegetarian cuisine like Rista, Roganjosh, Marchhwangan Korma, Moachi kabab Aabgosh, Daniwal Korma, Palakh, Ruwangan Chhaman, Gushtaba, Yakhni which has the heart of all the Kashmiris and attracts travellers who want to explore different cultures and their cuisines.