We are all responsible

BY MARIA ALTAF

"I might look human ,but humanity isn’t known to me”(Mehjoor)

And we are leaving no stone unturned in proving this. Shockingly the incident, which happened few days back has proved that we miserably failed as a society.

The act of this young girl from Sopore, whose penury made her jump in river Jhelum has unmasked all the inhumane substance behind the fake act of humanity.

Are we really lacking this much that our disregard towards her and her family forced her to take her precious life? Poverty made her so disable and forlorn that she couldn’t bear it, she couldn’t share it with anyone.

Alas! and shame, she chose Jhelum over humans to share her agony and pain with , and jumped into it.