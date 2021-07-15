We are what we eat

The low percentage of convictions with respect to picked up and the lodged cases indicates that everything is not hunky-dory with the department /organization concerned. The slack delayed action emboldens, and increases the number of violators and the violations.

Jammu & Kashmir Drug & Food Control Organisation has been entrusted with the work of ensuring that foods, vegetables, fruits etc, which enter their jurisdiction from other parts of the country are checked, so that safe things reach consumers. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, an autonomous body established under Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare(GOI) prescribes food safety standards and regulations. The Authority says that it has laid down food safety standards and regulations to ensure that safe food reaches consumers but the implementation and enforcement of these regulations lies with the State/Union Territory Governments for which it has reminded them from time to time to conduct regular inspections and take penal actions wherever needed. The onus lies with the State/Union Territory Governments. Lax laws, unwise decisions, un-matching penal action, partial execution, undesired influences, less and little feed back from people have also added to the problem. Food adulteration is a heinous crime than giving short measurements or little weights as former attacks doubly on health and money.

It is an undeclared clandestine war against people to be fought valiantly, till it is won. Adulteration being a sin, a moral transgression, offence under rule, crime under law and socially unacceptable act, needs to be dealt in its entirety. It is not strange we fall ill, stranger is that we survive when our medicines too are adulterated, which is another calamity. Effective action at governmental, non –governmental and civil society level is to be taken along with regular awareness programmes conducted for the consumers to arrest this trend.