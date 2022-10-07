Dr. Ozair
Although we repeatedly keep on narrating to ourselves that nothing is eternal, our dwelling here is short lived, yet losing someone close to our heart leaves devastated. Someone who overshadows our childhood memories, someone who never lost appetite for our early life babbling, someone who took small steps only to match our cadence when we were learning to walk, someone who despite the discomfort of aching joints and weak bones would spend hours prostrating before God and praying for our well being and opulence in life. Someone whose angelic and unbiased love for us kept on growing at every milestone in our lives can be agonizing and inflict permanent scars on the memory. Yes, I am referring to my grandmother, who left for heaven just days ago - Inallilahi wa inna ilyhi rajeoon.
As they say, a grandmother’s heart is a treasure of love, and “Tathi” was no exception. In fact, she not only showered her unconditional love but was an epitome of endearment. A paragon of wisdom who would never fail us when it came to her advising and counselling regarding tackling the snags and hitches of life. An immensely hardworking, laborious yet precise and meticulous lady.
My late mother often told me about my grandma’s early married life struggles due to the appalling tragedy of losing her husband, my grandfather, when her youngest daughter was only two weeks old. We could only imagine how thorny and back-breaking would have been her path.
Of course, it requires immense courage to stand against some cultural malices which come as a part of such tragedy. Despite all odds she single-handedly raised and educated her children, including my late mother, and turned them into prosperous and affluent beings. If I say her role was pivotal in bringing up the brand “Shalimar Bakers,” none, including my “Mamu” who is co-owner of the brand, would disagree with me --------We are who we are because of her. She would never shy away from any responsibility and was always seen at the forefront, be it a family or community event. Her generosity was unbounded. She was a textbook example of how we should respect and cherish relationships. She was a master in managing affairs and could streamline any erratic happening. She always had the right thing to say. She used her authority to overrule every wrong decision taken. At the end of a tiring and stressful school week, visiting Matamaal and especially meeting “Tathi” was as euphoric as the sad and miserable feeling of leaving Matamaal the night before school.
Then there arose the sibling rivalry of who will sleep with “Tathi” and feel her bodily warmth and warm talk that through the early hours of the night would lie heavy on dark and cold winter nights attenuating its chilling and freezing nature.
Apart from that, Tathi’s visit to our home created another level of joy. That memory of seeing her walking the final steps towards our house with deep breaths and knees bent under loads of carrying bags in her hands is the last thing to forget. She would never come empty handed neither would say goodbye before taking something from the deep pocket of her Pheran, swiftly putting it in ours before we could even notice it.
Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s and dementia took a heavy toll on her health in the last few years. She was having difficulty remembering things, but her religious practices remained undeterred. For a certain period, she remained bedridden, and during that difficult phase, my aunt and uncle tirelessly took care of her. In addition to that, she was also home visited by my friend and doctor Zubair Saleem, a renowned geriatrician who, despite his busy schedule, took particular interest in giving her care. When video calling was the only mode of getting connected to her, she never missed that opportunity and even with feeble and ailing voice would pray, and pray for us. Ultimately, on 27th Sep, Tuesday, she left us to meet her Lord. Of course there were people around her, taking good care of her, but I feel remorse; I wasn’t there in all those difficult years. I couldn’t even do a tiny bit or do anything to ease her stress. Never got a chance to tell her how much she meant to us.
She is not with us anymore, but her sweet memories are here to stay with us. Time will pass, and new generations will take over, but we should always keep a connect between the generations. The lessons this older generation taught us should be used as guiding tool to steer our lives. They are indeed a generation of humility, modesty, and endless love. May Allah give Magfirat to all our grandfathers and grandmothers. Aameen.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.