We need Public Libraries

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

In all the ten districts, and the tehsils within these districts of the valley, there must be a fully fledged public library, functioning 24 hours a day for the aspirants who are preparing for the competitive examinations.

A library that is laced with modern trending books, documents, electronic gadgets, photo printing machines, expert librarians, and all that a good library needs.

Nowadays, public library is a highlight, and the aspirants have started talking about it. It will boost and enhance the knowledge of our youth, providing them with a knowledgeable hub at a particular place.

Let us explore how public libraries are essential for our youth who are preparing for the competitive examinations. And most of the aspirants are suffering this and that way.