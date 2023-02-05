We need Public Libraries

BY SAHIL MANZOOR
In all the ten districts, and the tehsils within these districts of the valley, there must be a fully fledged public library, functioning 24 hours a day for the aspirants who are preparing for the competitive examinations.
A library that is laced with modern trending books, documents, electronic gadgets, photo printing machines, expert librarians, and all that a good library needs.
Nowadays, public library is a highlight, and the aspirants have started talking about it. It will boost and enhance the knowledge of our youth, providing them with a knowledgeable hub at a particular place.
Let us explore how public libraries are essential for our youth who are preparing for the competitive examinations. And most of the aspirants are suffering this and that way.
In Kashmir Valley, the education sector plays a pivotal role in bringing talented students from all age groups together on one platform, where they get a chance to share their valuable thoughts on different social, economic, educational, environmental, ethical, and technological topics and get a chance to interact with each other.
Since 1989, the whole valley has been going through very hard and tough times. The sector that brings out the talent of the country, has never had ample chances to experience the taste of education freely.
Whenever there is uncertainty in the nation, it directly or indirectly impacts the education sector. The state, district, and tehsil level administrations pass orders for the closure of educational institutes within their domains.
As we know, in the Kashmir valley, most of the population resides in the villages and hamlets (small villages), where they are not even enjoying basic facilities.
One thing is very fortunate: in the education sector, government administration facilitates children's access to their fundamental rights, like the "right to education" mentioned in the Indian Constitution.
It states that "the Constitution (Eighty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2002 inserted Article 21-A in the constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a fundamental."
How is it possible to educate all the children up to the age of 14 years under such uncertainty. Now in the present era, we are talking more about education, knowledge, one’s moral behavior, and all that, but we are skipping the important things while discussing all this.
Those students who are preparing for the civil service exams and for the national level exams, prefer to go out of state.
Most of the students are preparing in Delhi. Nowadays, the capital has become a hub for aspirants. Why do they leave their homeland and live in a place where they manage so many things for their survival? Delhi has become known because its government and society cooperate.
The government’s administration should encourage the youth of the state and provide them with adequate and proper facilities so that the aspirants can acquire the knowledge they want.
There should not be any hurdles in the way of acquiring knowledge from any medium or gadget. At the district level, authorities should instal libraries so that the aspirants do not suffer.
