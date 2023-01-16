Whenever heavy rains occur, the roads at Lal Chowk and it’s adjoining areas get water logged. The vehicular traffic movement and the pedestrians’ movement becomes difficult.

If such is the condition at Lal Chowk, which is considered as face of Srinagar city, the condition in several other such areas is easier to understand. A

ccording to experts the water logging of roads and submerging of streets during heavy rains is mainly due to weak drainage system. Hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent on the development and beautification of Srinagar city in past, but solving the problem of weak drainage system was not addressed effectively.