Weakening the faith of gullible investors

Surfacing of irregularities at the country’s stock exchanges is not something new. It’s only the matter of time that the scams are unearthed and culprits, especially the white collar criminals, are spotted and booked.

But not before the damage has been done extensively, more particularly to common gullible investors who remain unaware of the tricks played by the influential market players, both inside and outside the system.

For instance, the market players such as Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh are big names when it comes to the exploitation of the system from the outside.

Scams have also been surfacing up which demonstrate how the people inside the system have been playing fraud by misusing their authority to make profits for themselves.