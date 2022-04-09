Weather: within and without

Sunglasses. Summer umbrellas. Soft drinks. These things have chipped in too early this season. Probably because it’s unusually a ‘sweltering season’ this time.

As people around are busy beating the heat, combatants in hillocks are busy turning the heat on each other. It’s a discerning contra-position. Former held up in now what can be called as baked terra firma, and latter marching on the fatal high road to terra incognita.

There is a blistering milieu all around. The weather is such that there is no room to hop over and stuff the politics.

Even as the scorching sun drains tongues, burns noses and parches senses, there’s no ‘fed-up-ness’ about the politics over here. Especially when politics is blood-dripping and quite pricey for human lives!