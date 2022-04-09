Weather: within and without

Sunglasses. Summer umbrellas. Soft drinks. These things have chipped in too early this season. Probably because it’s unusually a ‘sweltering season’ this time.
As people around are busy beating the heat, combatants in hillocks are busy turning the heat on each other. It’s a discerning contra-position. Former held up in now what can be called as baked terra firma, and latter marching on the fatal high road to terra incognita.
There is a blistering milieu all around. The weather is such that there is no room to hop over and stuff the politics.
Even as the scorching sun drains tongues, burns noses and parches senses, there’s no ‘fed-up-ness’ about the politics over here. Especially when politics is blood-dripping and quite pricey for human lives!
Mistreated occasion
Some days back, it was some religious occasion at Hazratbal shrine. With people thronging in, the whole locality was buzzing with people, carrying their lunch boxes and fruit baskets. Amidst the honking of overcrowded buses, whistling of weary traffic cops, and a confusing hustle-bustle, I made my way to travel back home after leaving the campus afternoon.
Since the whole day was the pits, it was an exhaustive time. As I slowly drove past the shrine, I caught the sight of the attractive sheen top behind the slowly swirling leaves of poplar trees, reminiscent of the majestic Green Dome.
Looking despicably at the milieu, external and internal, from a moving vehicle, the ruminative words flashed into my mind unwittingly. A beautiful verse of a Na’at recited in a mellifluous voice by Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi:
Ronay Wali Aankhein Mangow,
Rona Sab Ka Kaam Nahin
Zikr-i-Mohabat Aam Hai Lakin,
Soz-i- Mohabat Aam Nahin
The ‘weeping eyes’ recapitulate the saying of the Prophet (SAW), wherein it’s described that “ if you are unable to cry, it’s because your heart is hard as a rock; it’s because of your sins”.
Undoubtedly, our hearts have turned craggy, and our sins are turning countless, starting from anything mean to the desecration of holy places by converting them into rowdy picnic spots.
And, the list is dreadfully endless even as we vociferously claim to be passionate about divinity and its pristine love.
Dilemmatic situation
The burning spell here is giving dingbats to everyone. People cannot afford to pray for a downpour. The September 2014 deluge has scared us to the bone. Rain brings unsightly memories.
A small drizzle, a cloudburst and then a flash flood. Tampering with nature has cost us our meanings. We have no alternatives now. The unnatural climatic changes and their unusual offshoots have left us clueless.
Nonetheless, we can implore in obeisance, “Lord, have Your mercy, grant us rain. Rain of Benevolence. Shower us with Your forgiveness. Wash out our wrongs. Drench our essence. Soak us in the chaste remembrance of Your love”.
Of course, the mouthful of the sky above our heads won’t “rain” unless our hearts cry. Unless we possess those ‘weeping eyes’, our supplications have modest chances of being answered. So, before drops dance so high from the sky that they swish, splatter, daub and drench everything—let there be “rain”.
Let it not inundate our hearths, but our hearts. Let it come down so hard. Rain of tears: the pious, penitential tears that can wash off our sins and water our faith. After all, it’s tears that are known as ‘summer shower to the soul’. And then, hasn’t God two dwellings? One in heaven, and the other in a tender and mellow heart, the one that results in weeping eyes.
Forecast
They say clouds in the sky are best relieved by the letting of water. So are eyes. However, there will be no “rain” so long the benumbed hearts don’t surge. The sky won’t blubber unless eyes don’t pipe. The general happenings of mayhem and melancholy all across indicate that ‘barrenness’ will continue.
As long as people continue to dupe and be mean in their dealings, and politicians continue to take mileage on the existing climate while blood drenches the landscape, it is hoping against hope.
So, dark clouds will continue to hover over the mindscape. No drizzle or mizzle is anticipated until torrential solicitations transpire.
How testing a miracle to happen!
