Welcome to Kashmir

The meeting of G20 tourism working group in Srinagar is a significant move. It is expected to give boost to tourism and help in more foreign investment and subsequent employment generation here.
All preparations have been made for the meeting and all the stakeholders are upbeat and extending their cooperation to make the event very successful. The Srinagar city has been especially decorated for the meeting and all other required preparations have been made at various levels.
The authorities said that the government with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the G20 meeting.
They added that the successful conduct of the meeting will boost the tourism and the investment flow in Jammu and Kashmir and the world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the reports, the G20 meeting is a platform for the world’s largest economies to come together and discuss important issues that affect the global economy.
The member countries of the G20 contribute to more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP, and their decisions have a significant impact on the world economy.
The people associated with tourism sector here hope lifting of travel advisories by several foreign countries.
The travel advisories were issued by these countries some decades back. Lifting of the advisories will pave way for arrival of foreign tourists in large number to Kashmir.
Their arrival will strengthen the economy. Jammu and Kashmir is already witnessing a tourism boom for last several years. Last year a record number of domestic tourists visited the union territory and this year also a record number of tourists are expected.
Lifting of travel advisories can be a game changer. Kashmir has enormous tourism potential and can attract large number of foreign tourists. Subsequently, the tourism related infrastructure at the tourist places can be further upgraded to meet the changing requirements.
More tourist spots have to be identified and developed. Right now all eyes are on the G20 meeting in Srinagar. Hopefully it is going to lead to results which are fruitful for the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir and helps in attracting more foreign investment.
The stakeholders are very much optimistic about the outcome and the event is expected to help tourism and foreign investment in a big way.