Welcome to Kashmir

The meeting of G20 tourism working group in Srinagar is a significant move. It is expected to give boost to tourism and help in more foreign investment and subsequent employment generation here.

All preparations have been made for the meeting and all the stakeholders are upbeat and extending their cooperation to make the event very successful. The Srinagar city has been especially decorated for the meeting and all other required preparations have been made at various levels.

The authorities said that the government with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the G20 meeting.