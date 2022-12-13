What a simple comparison tells us

Education is key to development. It is more important than the most important sectors and departments. Where it is weak or defective in meeting the competitive challenges of changing life nation skids off to the lowest rung of power and honor.

It is a human resource development outcome. It grooms at primary level, blooms in secondary level and starts offering fruit bearing capacity generally after college level.

The right and stronger the resource, better the results in the form of a sound, stable, satisfactory, secure and safe society.

There is not even a solitary example of any nation in history attaining power and prestige through easy-going, lotus-eating or sans proper, full and continuous investment in education.

Like others, Jammu & Kashmir too has an age old widely deep-rooted department of school education with thousands of teaching and non-teaching employees earning livelihood through it. However, the results are quite different vis-à-vis private schools.

The dismal picture is confirmed publicly when the J & K BOSE publishes results annually. The department of school education fails deplorably in the number of pass-outs and the higher percentage of marks/grades obtained by the private school students.