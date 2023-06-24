What are we celebrating exactly?

Class 10th results were just declared. Days before that 12th class results were out. These are the two major filtration phases. Those who make it to the top layers in these two exams are generally the ones who make it to various competitive tests. These are the shadows of the coming congratulations.
The celebrations are not confined to the parents and families of the toppers, it goes beyond. There is a market of celebrations, expanding year after year. There are newspapers with full page advertisements. There are hoardings displaying toppers, with multiple owners. There are video posts and pictures running all across the social media. It is wild festivity of sorts.
But it is a short celebration that camouflages a wider disquiet. Those who make it to the top slots have a reason to feel good, and express that feeling. Parents of these students have a reason to smile with pride. May be the coaching and tuition centres can be forgiven for their compulsions of commerce.
Finally they need to promote themselves to get more customers. But schools cannot be excused here. Nor can be us as a society. If there were a state owning people, it would be all along in a state of anxiety over what happens to the students who go past these statutory stages of our education. Before expanding on this, here are some factual snippets.
This year close to 1.5 lac students registered for the 10th exam, and almost 1.2 lac passed. In the 12th board exam results this year almost 1.3 lac candidates enrolled for the exams, of whom little more than 80 thousand passed, meaning a pass percentage of 65%. Now take some more strides.
Those who crossed the 12th benchmark, most of them will prepare for NEET and JEE. Only a small percentage in social sciences and humanities may finally take civil services seriously, and may be part of them might go up the ladder and find some place in higher education. Now look at more statistics.
16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir qualified the UPSC 2022 civil service examination. Six of them were already in the probation period of Jammu and Kashmir Administration Services (JKAS), the topper at AIR 7 was already an IRS officer. If the reports are correct only 3 candidates from Kashmir made it to the list.
Now come to the JKPSC, what we popularly know as KAS. The previous list shows that as many as 31 candidates, who had appeared from Srinagar Centre, made it to the top. The ongoing KAS exams shows the same dismal scene. Out of a total 787 who are to face the interview only 179 are from Kashmir. That means it will again hover around 30.
Now take NEET. How many students from Kashmir appeared in NEET and then made it to the list. In an exam where close to 30 thousand students appear we have 1100 seats. Now those seats are open and that means our numbers, given the pattern, will come down.
Then we have JEE. The numbers from Kashmiri going to NIT Srinagar, any other NIT, or IIT is very minimal.
A plain mathematics applied to the 1.5 lac students who appeared in 10th grade this year shows that a little over 1000 of them will get the jobs that all the parents dream their children will get. All our schools and coaching centres finally produce those 1000 students, if we presume that all of them really owe their success to the schools, tuition and coaching centres. And this is a brazen lie.
Now take J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) . According to reports JKSSB received more than 26.22 lakh applications in the previous four years for the 26,687 positions it advertised. Selections were made for the 17,668 positions during the four years.
So Cumulatively, there is a minuscule percentage that cracks the prestigious exams like IAS, KAS, NEET or JEE. Then we have those who move into other spaces and make it to school education department, higher education, universities and other government departments. All put together it is not any worthwhile percentage of the candidates who pursue education.
Plainly put, our celebration hide the actual trauma that persists at all the levels of our society. Someone needs to take the lid off this disguise and ask the hard questions. What are our schools, government and private finally, producing? What do we, as parents, look for in our children? In this mad race we are driven by a wishful thinking that finally my child is going to make it. And that is a mathematical fallacy.
It is time we stop deceiving ourselves, and reimagine the way we educate our children. In search of a government job - a bureaucrat, a doctor, an engineer or a college teacher – we create a mountain of liability for us as a collective. And then we complain about crime, drugs, suicides, and poverty.
It is time we shift from employment to employability. It is time government rather than becoming punitive towards private schools facilitates an environment where students are taught the skills that enhance their employability.
Close in our own spaces, in the nearby job markets, and globally there are ample chances of getting a decent job. But for that our students need certain skills – language and communication, an attitude to face and solve problems, leadership skills, exposure to technology. These are all missing in our students, and none of us is seriously attending this problem.
