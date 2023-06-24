What are we celebrating exactly?

Class 10th results were just declared. Days before that 12th class results were out. These are the two major filtration phases. Those who make it to the top layers in these two exams are generally the ones who make it to various competitive tests. These are the shadows of the coming congratulations.

The celebrations are not confined to the parents and families of the toppers, it goes beyond. There is a market of celebrations, expanding year after year. There are newspapers with full page advertisements. There are hoardings displaying toppers, with multiple owners. There are video posts and pictures running all across the social media. It is wild festivity of sorts.

But it is a short celebration that camouflages a wider disquiet. Those who make it to the top slots have a reason to feel good, and express that feeling. Parents of these students have a reason to smile with pride. May be the coaching and tuition centres can be forgiven for their compulsions of commerce.

Finally they need to promote themselves to get more customers. But schools cannot be excused here. Nor can be us as a society. If there were a state owning people, it would be all along in a state of anxiety over what happens to the students who go past these statutory stages of our education. Before expanding on this, here are some factual snippets.

This year close to 1.5 lac students registered for the 10th exam, and almost 1.2 lac passed. In the 12th board exam results this year almost 1.3 lac candidates enrolled for the exams, of whom little more than 80 thousand passed, meaning a pass percentage of 65%. Now take some more strides.