What do I own

With regard to the implementation of Property Return System and the submission of property details by government servants thereof, employees are apprehensive of many things.
In this backdrop it must be known that:• Property Returns Submission was already in animation in terms of the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983.
The only thing that distinguishes it from the previous type of practice is that, it is now in online mode that the employees have to submit their property details. Since, the online system is convenient and accessible to all, there is nothing to worry.
• An employee has to login with his unique CPIS code and OTP that comes into his mobile while logging in.
• Normally, an employee has to submit his Land, Residential Quarter(s), other construction(s), Jewelry, Vehicle(s) and Cash details by way of simply inserting the relevant information in the given boxes.
• The philosophy behind this exercise is to keep the employee in particular and administration in general free from corruption. With such kind of submissions, govt can assess the increase/decrease of assets of any employee and at the same time can hold him answerable for the same.
• Suppose an employee is having the Gross Salary of Rs. 40K per month. He has to serve his family, educate his children, take care of his parents and to meet various other liabilities. With no other source of income, if such employee is showing significant increase in his assets, it can be inferred as the palpable case of corruption. Such type of employee can be questioned about the same.
In this context, it is to remember that hiding the property details or submitting false detail is a very serious offense, and of no use as well. Govt can cross check the submitted details by way of physical verification at any point of time.
Employees must describe their actual position. Hiding, may, in otherwise land him in trouble. If there is a justifiable reason for any kind of increase/decrease/holding of assets, there is no way of dreading about the same.
Taking all this into consideration, there is a need to applause the administration for the renewal and renovation of such kind of exercises, by way of which corruption, nepotism, bribery and mal-administration can be curbed.
Hilal Ahmad Tantry, Research Scholar, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.