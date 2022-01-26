What do I own

• An employee has to login with his unique CPIS code and OTP that comes into his mobile while logging in.

• Normally, an employee has to submit his Land, Residential Quarter(s), other construction(s), Jewelry, Vehicle(s) and Cash details by way of simply inserting the relevant information in the given boxes.

• The philosophy behind this exercise is to keep the employee in particular and administration in general free from corruption. With such kind of submissions, govt can assess the increase/decrease of assets of any employee and at the same time can hold him answerable for the same.

• Suppose an employee is having the Gross Salary of Rs. 40K per month. He has to serve his family, educate his children, take care of his parents and to meet various other liabilities. With no other source of income, if such employee is showing significant increase in his assets, it can be inferred as the palpable case of corruption. Such type of employee can be questioned about the same.