What does a Smart City Mean

A smart city is a municipality that uses information and communication technologies (ICT) to increase operational efficiency, share information with the public and improve both the quality of government services and citizen welfare.

While the exact definition varies, the overarching mission of a smart city is to optimise city functions and drive economic growth while improving quality of life for its citizens using smart technology and data analysis. Value is given to the smart city based on what they choose to do with the technology, not just how much technology they may have.

Several major characteristics are used to determine a city's smartness. These characteristics include:

· a technology-based infrastructure;

· environmental initiatives;

· a high functioning public transportation system;

· a confident sense of urban planning and

· humans to live and work within the city and utilize its resources.

A smart city's success depends on its ability to form a strong relationship between the government -- including its bureaucracy and regulations -- and the private sector.

This relationship is necessary because most of the work that is done to create and maintain a digital, data-driven environment occurs outside of the government. Surveillance equipment for busy streets could include sensors from one company, cameras from another and a server from yet another.

Additionally, independent contractors may be hired to analyse the data which is then reported back to the city government. This data could then lead to the incorporation of an application development team that is hired to come up with a solution for the problems found in the analysed data.

This company could become part of the system if the solution requires regular updating and management. Therefore, a smart city's success becomes more focused on building positive relationships than on completing a single project.

Smart City Technology

Smart cities use a combination of the internet of things (IOT) devices, software solutions, user interfaces (UI) and communication networks. However, they rely first and foremost on the IoT. The IoT is a network of connected devices -- such as vehicles, sensors or home appliances -- that can communicate and exchange data.

Data collected and delivered by the IoT sensors and devices is stored in the cloud or on servers. The connection of these devices and use of data analytics (DA) facilitates the convergence of the physical and digital city elements, thus improving both public and private sector efficiency, enabling economic benefits and improving citizen's lives.

The IoT devices sometimes have processing capabilities called edge computing. Edge computing ensures that only the most important and relevant information is communicated over the communication network.

A firewall security system is also necessary for the protection, monitoring and control of network traffic within a computing system. Firewalls ensure that the data constantly being transmitted within a smart city network is secure by preventing any unauthorised access to the IoT network or city data.

Other Smart City Technologies include:

· application programming interfaces (APIs)

· artificial intelligence (AI)

· Cloud computing

· dashboards

· machine learning (ML)

· machine to machine (M2M)

· mesh network

Features of a smart city

Emerging trends such as automation, machine learning and the IoT are driving smart city adoption.

Theoretically, any area of city management can be incorporated into a smart city initiative. A classic example is the smart parking meter that uses an application to help drivers find available parking spaces without prolonged circling of crowded city blocks. The smart meter also enables digital payment, so there's no risk of coming up short of coins for the meter.

Also in the transportation arena, smart traffic management is used to monitor and analyse traffic flows in order to optimise streetlights and prevent roadways from becoming too congested based on time of day or rush-hour schedules. Smart public transit is another facet of smart cities. Smart transit companies are able to coordinate services and fulfil riders' needs in real time, improving efficiency and rider satisfaction. Ride-sharing and bike-sharing are also common services in a smart city.

Energy conservation and efficiency are major focuses of smart cities. Using smart sensors, smart streetlights dim when there aren't cars or pedestrians on the roadways. Smart grid technology can be used to improve operations, maintenance and planning, and to supply power on demand and monitor energy outages.

Smart city initiatives also aim to monitor and address environmental concerns such as climate change and air pollution. Waste management and sanitation can also be improved with smart technology, be it using internet-connected trash cans and IoT-enabled fleet management systems for waste collection and removal, or using sensors to measure water parameters and guarantee the quality of drinking water at the front end of the system, with proper wastewater removal and drainage at the back end.

Smart city technology is increasingly being used to improve public safety, from monitoring areas of high crime to improving emergency preparedness with sensors. For example, smart sensors can be critical components of an early warning system before droughts, floods, landslides or hurricanes.

Smart buildings are also often part of a smart city project. Legacy infrastructure can be retrofitted and new buildings constructed with sensors to not only provide real time space management and ensure public safety, but also to monitor the structural health of buildings. Sensors can detect wear and tear, and notify officials when repairs are needed. Citizens can help in this matter, notifying officials through a smart city application when repairs are needed in buildings and other public infrastructure, such as potholes. Sensors can also be used to detect leaks in water mains and other pipe systems, helping reduce costs and improve the efficiency of public workers.

Smart city technologies also bring efficiencies to urban manufacturing and urban farming, including job creation, energy efficiency, space management and fresher goods for consumers.

How a smart city works

Smart cities utilise their web of connected IoT devices and other technologies to achieve their goals of improving the quality of life and achieving economic growth. Successful smart cities follow four steps:

1. Collection - Smart sensors throughout the city gather data in real time.

2. Analysis - Data collected by the smart sensors is assessed in order to draw meaningful insights.

3. Communication - The insights that have been found in the analysis phase are communicated with decision makers through strong communication networks.

4. Action - Cities use the insights pulled from the data to create solutions, optimize operations and asset management and improve the quality of life for residents.

Fostering sustainability with smart cities

Sustainability is another major facet of smart cities. Urbanisation is expected to increase even more in the coming years. The United Nations reports that around 55% of the world's population currently resides in an urban area or city; this figure is set to rise 68% throughout the coming decades. Smart technology will help cities sustain growth and improve efficiency for citizen welfare and government efficiency in urban areas in the years to come.

While cities already present environmental advantages, such as smaller geographic footprints that impact fewer ecological systems, they also negatively impact the environment with emissions, such as their extreme usage of fossil fuels. The network of smart city technologies could alleviate these detrimental effects.

Making the switch to an electric public transportation system would not only decrease fuel emissions, but could also pose the advantage of working closely with the city's electric power infrastructure in order to minimise the impact of charging batteries during peak hours of electric use. Furthermore, with proper coordination, electric vehicles could also be used to regulate the frequency of the city's electric grid when they're not in service.

The number of cars used in cities is also expected to decrease as municipalities become smarter. Autonomous Vehicles, or self-driving cars, could potentially change a population's perspective on the necessity of owning cars. It is suspected that the adoption of autonomous vehicles will reduce the amount of vehicles owned by civilians, thus decreasing the number of cars on the street and further lowering the emission of detrimental gases.

Smart city challenges and concerns

Smart city initiatives must include the people they aim to help: residents, business people and visitors. City leaders must not only raise awareness of the benefits of the smart city technologies being implemented, but also promote the use of open, democratised data to its citizens. If people know what they are participating in and the benefits it can bring, they are more likely to engage.