What does it take to be free?

Trees, in a ritualized act of submitting to the whims of stormy winters, learn to bend. They are left leafless and almost careworn. But, with a fraction of life—a token gesture. Isn’t docility in the face of oppression a survival skill?

Doesn’t it seem as if Murphy’s idea of sitting idly by and daydreaming is foretelling of what trees will continue to experience?

Ask Godot, I am told when I contemplate within the Beckettian framework.

I try, but how to wait faster?

“Use your intelligence”— Vladimir receives divine guidance.

And the sun shines darkly.

The function of sun, however, is of dependent type: some rays are more equal than others. If Ishiguro’s Klara is to be believed, sick trees—aren’t some trees more vulnerable than others?—need to benefit more from sun’s special nourishment than others do.

First, there should be the right to belong for sick trees to coalesce into lively stratum. While the sun is in the process of cultivating a global biome, devoid of self-centered idea of dominant vegetation, I dare to ask the self-styled proprietors of the sun: Does your sun permit imposition of characteristics of one forest-type on another? Why do you dislike intrinsic property of trees, your sun nurtured over generations, of congenial coexistence?

When self-styled proprietors of the sun, who thickened their bellies by sucking sap out of others, started believing that other trees didn’t have the right to belong, it was evident from the outset that sun’s Gandhian-Marxist ideology could raise a few eyebrows in the ecosystem: some trees are more equal than others, of course!

Fortunately for small trees,the residual idea of positive discrimination counts. Though unappreciated small trees receive, relatively speaking, a small amount of solar radiation, they live longer and sequester carbon faster. Still, there is the question of consciousness, equally applicable to all trees.

Certain trees of certain forests, fettered and sickened by self-centered frontiers, resist and bolt. Others connive at extermination. The theoretical construct of Gandhian-Marxist borderless-biome, whose proponents find themselves under attack, fails to deliver as some trees are condemned to this destiny, for they are condemned—as Sartre puts it? —to be free.

All these frontiers are closed off, separating their inseparable lives and deaths.

Alas, down-and-outs and their destinies. And not surprisingly, Gandhian-Marxist utopia of a frontierless world falls flat.

Instead of providing a minimum dignity floor, their resistance—their right to defend the minimum rights in their quest for a meaningful life—is demonized. To add insult to injury, a dominant broadside is cynically launched.

What if this word play confirms the luridness of the equality-of-oppressions paradigm and freedom—aren’t some trees freer than others?—becomes a dependent function?

And their only dream to be free?

Trees are back to square one, do tress even have the right to dream? What, then, would be its weight on existentialism, cloistered in Benedict Anderson’s imagined community of tree silhouettes, cutting through Anupama Roy’s polyrhythmic solar irradiance?