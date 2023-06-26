What if you did not qualify the NEET!

Recalling the old memories of school days, one used to memorize the most redundant essay, My Aim in Life. As a standard rule, the aim to become a doctor was unavoidably too popular. The wishful essay would mention that serving as a doctor carried the noblest status symbol and reflected virtuous act of social service. What if the wish of every one was granted, hypothetically at least! At the island of doctors, finding a patient would have been a rare instance. Later on, the craze was further coupled by becoming an engineer. Thus the binary of either becoming a doctor or an engineer became a standard carrier aspiration template.

The world since then has moved a long distance. Advancement and developments in different professions has radically revolutionized the idea of career aspiration. But the baggage of doctor or an engineer binary has not vacated its base from the society. Qualifying NEET is fine. But does not-qualifying the NEET closes the doors of opportunities forever?

Confining career in a particular capsule is a catastrophe. In a highly complex and diversified world, innumerable opportunities are at an offer for the capable and competent aspirants.

The ever exploring and vastly expanding streams of subjects are opening up new highways of demand for a plurality of professionals to prosper limitlessly. Society as an integrated entity relies on services and contributions of diverse professionals.

The intricately complex division of labour that drives the engines of the contemporary society holds its unique essence. The pivotal roles necessitated have a wide range in terms of profile as well as potential.