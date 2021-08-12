What is Happiness

Dr. Martin Seligman, the founder of positive psychology, his first book was, "Authentic Happiness"and it laid out a theory of happiness that he calls, approaches to happiness in three ways. The first is the pleasant life, which we've already identified as hedonic happiness. And then he defines two more approaches to life which are really about eudemonic happiness. The first one of those two is the engaged life where you use your strengths. You bring your best self and you work at a dynamic balance between what you're good at and the challenge so that you're always struggling to meet a challenge that's just a click more than your particular strengths are. That provides an opportunity for growth. And the third approach to happiness is what Seligman calls in the book, "Authentic Happiness, "the meaningful life, where you take your best self, your strengths, and you use it in service of something larger than you.

Now, see where you areon each of these three approaches to happiness given by Dr. Seligman. Dr. Seligman has advanced his theory of happinessto the PERMA model now. PERMA is an acronym that means positive emotions in excessive negative. So that's hedonic happiness. Engagement, which is really strength used at the point of challenge. So that's really the engaged life in the three approaches to happiness. He has since added relationships because the research shows that having positive supportive relationships is critical for personal happiness. Meaning is strengths used in service of something bigger than you.So more than your own personal interest.And he's added accomplishment,which is synonymous in our definition of eudaimonic happiness with growth and mastery. So, while the three approaches to happiness remains a valid and interesting model, which we'll use. He's added relationships explicitly and accomplishment to this model. It'll be interesting to compare your results on both of these. So, here's the key formula,happiness is equal to hedonic and eudaimonic happiness. Positive emotions, greater than negative.Life satisfaction, a sense that things are okay. Authenticity, being your best self. Meaning and purpose, having a why and using your strengths to attain it.Relationships, supportive positive relationships and growth and mastery.

I've taken some liberties, and I've looked at a variety of models, and I've pulled together what I think are the best of these elements of those models to reduce it to this because I think as practitioners, we can work with this definition. So as promised, the next thing in your to-do list is to spend some quality time with yourself and find out how happy you are right now. Take your results and set smart goals, and then build action plans and hone your happiness skills. So, you can use happiness as an approach to life.This is the big ideas wrap upfor what is happiness, happiness defined.Nonetheless, you don't want one or the other,you don't want all hedonic or all eudemonic.You actually want a nice, healthy mix. That combination has been found to result in happier people.

To sum up it can be said, that happiness can be defined, it's measurable, you can change it. It is linked to better life outcomes,both for you personally and for you within your organizationand collectively for everybody in your organization. So, now it's time to move ahead,go spend some quality time with yourselfand the happiness self-assessments.

