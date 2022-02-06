What is Intimate Partner Violence?

Globally, 1 in 14 women report having experienced sexual violence by a non-partner in their lifetime, but almost 1 in 3 women have experienced physical and/ or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
This makes intimate partner violence a topic of serious concern.
Furthermore, 49% of women in J&K justified men beating their wives in a latest finding by National Family Health Survey (NFHS). That is a staggering number of women who believe that it is okay for men to beat women under certain circumstances.
These circumstances women mentioned for beating being acceptable included disrespecting the in-laws, being argumentative, refusal to have sex, suspicion of being unfaithful, neglecting the household, not cooking good food and some other reasons.
This normalisation and acceptance of violence in our society raises grave questions about whether we are aware of what violence and abuse mean. Intimate partner violence can cause serious short and long term consequences.
They can be immediate medical emergencies, life-threatening situations that can lead to debilitating physical and psychological results over time.
The first kind of intimate partner violence is physical violence. Intentional use of physical force with the potential for causing harm, injury, disability or death.
Physical violence includes, but is not limited to slapping, scratching, pushing, or shoving, throwing, grabbing, or biting, choking, shaking, aggressive hair pulling, punching, dragging, locking in a room, hitting or burning, use of a any object as a weapon, use of restraints or using body weight against another person, or it can include coercing other person to commit any of the above acts.
Second kind of intimate partner violence is sexual violence. It can be an act either attempted or completed without the consent of the partner including cases where the person is unable to give consent (lack of consciousness, awareness, incapacitation, intoxication). It includes, among other things, non-physical pressure to have sex like intimidation, threats, bullying, misuse of authority to get consent.
It also includes intentional touching of the person or making the person touch their partner, either directly or through the clothing, without the person’s consent.
Medical consequences of intimate partner violence include lacerations, bruises, wounds, fractures, head injuries, genital injuries and fistulas, headaches, back pain, abdominal pain, painful sex, vaginismus, irritable bowel syndrome, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, tetanus, unwanted pregnancy and unsafe abortion, miscarriage and pregnancy complications.
Long term impacts may be disability, chronic pain, psychosomatic complaints like fainting, panic attacks, unexplained aches, gastrointestinal, neurological and gynaecological disorders, seizures, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, infertility, pelvic pain and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).
Intimate partner violence can be deadly. Globally, 38% of all the murders of women were committed by their male partners. If you or anyone you know has received any kind of physical or sexual injury, it’s important to visit a doctor or a gynaecologist for a consultation.
Physical and sexual violence can often be accompanied with controlling behaviours. Controlling behaviour can also happen separately where a person is restricted from seeing/meeting/talking to their family, neighbours, friends, colleagues.
Controlling access to money, restricting ability to work or study, demanding explanations for every penny spent while not giving much to begin with, insisting to know where the person is at all times, making decisions for the household without consent or mutual discussion are signs of controlling behaviours.
Furthermore, it also includes getting angry when the person talks to the other genders, accusations of being unfaithful, controlling their access to healthcare.
Unwanted and repeated phone calls, emails, texts when a person doesn’t want it, watching or following from a distance, spying, showing up at random places without invitation (office, college, market) and sneaking inside their home or car are all examples of stalking behaviour.
Cyberstalking is another form of controlling behaviour where a person can be monitored/coerced by recording conversations, having cameras installed, forced to share passwords and other details of social media and other important accounts.
Psychological violence amongst intimate partners is the most underreported and underrepresented form of violence. Psychological violence is the use of verbal and nonverbal communication with the intent to harm another person mentally or emotionally, and/or to exert control over another person.
It constitutes name calling, excessive blaming, humiliating, not recognising the partner’s limits, persistently ignoring them and their needs, being physically or emotionally absent, belittling their personality, dreams and accomplishments in private or in front on others, nitpicking, questioning every move, teasing accompanied with sarcasm, limiting access, excessive monitoring, control over sexual/reproductive health (by refusal to use birth control, coerced pregnancy or abortion), control over their religiosity and faith, using manipulation to force their way, exploitation of their vulnerability (health or mental health), playing mind games like presenting false information to make the partner doubt their own memory and perception, making unrealistic demands, love-bombing followed by indifference, aggression or hatred, unpredictable behaviour.
Narrative twisting and expecting blind obedience/compliance because of the sanctity of marriage, and expected gender norms further exacerbate the abuse.
Mental health consequences from threats and fear of physical/sexual/psychological violence and ongoing control experienced by survivors of intimate partner violence include stress, anxiety, depression, avoidance, conversion, substance abuse, behavioural addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide. Survivors may have feelings of isolation, self-blame, worthlessness, shame and humiliation.
This can lead to anger, self-hate and have negative impacts on relationships due to culturally-accepted stigma, persecution, discrimination, and marginalisation based on gender identity or towards people who do not conform to culturally established gender norms or expectations.
The abusive partner’s ability to control relies on the abused person’s belief that if she or he does not comply with the abusive partner’s demands, the victim, the victim’s family, children, career, reputation, social status or other persons or things the victim cares about will be harmed.
Often, threats are alternated with acts of kindness from the perpetrator, making it difficult for the victim to break free of the cycle of violence.
There can be immediate and long-term social consequences as well. People who have faced intimate partner violence have a risk of facing shame, stigma, blame and judgement if they share their experiences in a society that normalises beating and violence.
Survivors may be rejected by their family, abandoned by their partner, marginalised and ostracised by their community, excluded from school and work, unable to marry, or may be forced to marry the perpetrator or stay in the violent marriage with no other option.
A common myth is that abuse and violence often happen in dark and shady areas by strangers whereas the data suggests that most violence happens at the hands of people we know very well, often the intimate partners.
A culture of silence and maintaining a false pretence for the public eye further perpetuates the problem as the perpetrators continue to harm without being held accountable for their actions. Often the perpetrators themselves are only reflecting what they have experienced in their own childhood as a result of their troubled upbringing.
Furthermore, in places of conflict, it is common to see an increase in intimate partner violence due to pre-existing and exacerbated gender inequalities, tension, stress of systemic violence and men’s feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness.
There are numerous reasons for this increased risk and vulnerability to sexual and intimate partner violence during conflict. However, the deeper root causes of it remain gender inequality and discrimination. Uncovering layers of trauma to understand why some people choose violence is essential to stop the cycle of violence.
For this to happen, it is important that people reach out to professionals for help.
If you or anyone you know has suffered or is suffering from any of the things mentioned above, you might be a survivor/victim/perpetrator of intimate partner violence.
You are not alone and talking to a mental health expert may help to alleviate some of the suffering and trauma that you have been/are going through.
(Note: Doctors Without Borders offers free and confidential counselling in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian and Tral. To book an appointment, you can call on the toll free number 1800 572 0407.)
Nahal is a Counsellor Educator, Doctors Without Borders
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.