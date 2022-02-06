What is Intimate Partner Violence?

Furthermore, 49% of women in J&K justified men beating their wives in a latest finding by National Family Health Survey (NFHS). That is a staggering number of women who believe that it is okay for men to beat women under certain circumstances.

These circumstances women mentioned for beating being acceptable included disrespecting the in-laws, being argumentative, refusal to have sex, suspicion of being unfaithful, neglecting the household, not cooking good food and some other reasons.

This normalisation and acceptance of violence in our society raises grave questions about whether we are aware of what violence and abuse mean. Intimate partner violence can cause serious short and long term consequences.

They can be immediate medical emergencies, life-threatening situations that can lead to debilitating physical and psychological results over time.