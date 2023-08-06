What makes Finland the happiest country in the world

Finland is known as the happiest country in the world. It has remained at serial number 1 in “ World Happiness Index Report” for six consecutive years from 2018 to 2023. World Happiness Index Report” is an annual publication initiative of “Sustainable Development Solutions Network” that measures the happiness of all the major countries of the world by surveying general public about various indicators of happiness. It is released every year on March 20. Now the question arises what is it that make Finland the happiest country in the world. What is there to learn from Finns so that we can also become happy. Dr Frank Martela, a Finnish psychology expert, happiness researcher, world-renowned speaker and guest lecturer at Alto University explained this in his CNBC article entitled “ I'm a psychology expert in Finland, the No. 1 happiest country in the world—here are 3 things we never do!

Don’t show, don’t tell : Finns never boast about themselves; their success, wealth or blessings. They are humble and have minimalist living standard. Wealthiest People opt for public transportation. Since boasting and bragging give an air of superiority and make others feel inferior and discontented, people deliberately avoid bragging. They live happily together without distinction of class and category. There’s a famous saying by a 19th century Finnish poet: “Kell’ onni on, se onnen kätkeköön.” Roughly translated, in English as : Don’t compare or brag about your happiness. Finns really live by this ideology; they don’t run after brands, luxury cars and fancy bikes to show off their success. They focus more on what makes them happy and less on looking successful. They set their own standards, instead of comparing themselves to others. In Islam also boasting, bragging and social comparison are condemned and considered to be the enemies of happiness.